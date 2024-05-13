Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 777,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 758,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Down 16.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 29,673.63% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

