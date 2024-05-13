dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNTL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.48.

dentalcorp stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 237,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,062. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$8.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.48.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

