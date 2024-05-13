Desjardins Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$165.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$144.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Canadian Tire

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$139.19. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$126.25 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.