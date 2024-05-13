Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRMW. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,682. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 145,966 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,057 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

