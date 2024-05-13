DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

DiaSorin Stock Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

