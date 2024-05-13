Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 401,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 61,574 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 479.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. 33,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

