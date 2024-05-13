Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 376,989 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Cadence Bank worth $273,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $29.17. 744,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

