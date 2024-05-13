Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 83,337 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Vulcan Materials worth $285,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.48. The company had a trading volume of 188,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.92. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

