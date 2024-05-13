Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 136,104 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $293,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 428,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

