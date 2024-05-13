Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $301,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after buying an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 163.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,924,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,880,000 after buying an additional 2,432,150 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

FIS traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $76.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

