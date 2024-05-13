Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $291.39 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.56% of Matson worth $291,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 303,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.45. 83,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,191. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $122.99.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,864 shares of company stock worth $539,979. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

