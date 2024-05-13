Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $297.03 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.97% of HF Sinclair worth $297,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 438,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

