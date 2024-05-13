Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $322.40 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $322,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. 1,603,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,261,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

