Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $333.74 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $333,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after acquiring an additional 189,326 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $31,966,978. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.