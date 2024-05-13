Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,041 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.36% of Encore Wire worth $281,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,143,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Encore Wire by 21.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,883,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 226.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2,775.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 64,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Encore Wire by 501.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

