Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 168,875 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of BHP Group worth $302,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.40. 811,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

