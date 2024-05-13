Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 88,033 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $326,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $261,787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 517,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,064,000 after purchasing an additional 419,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 791,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,558,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,960,000 after buying an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.41. 273,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

