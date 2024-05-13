Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $305,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,274,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Centene by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Centene by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Centene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,395,000 after acquiring an additional 648,620 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.20. 1,393,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

