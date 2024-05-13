Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 157,224 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.41% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $288,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $39.62. 183,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $40.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

