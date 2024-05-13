DIMO One Day Volume Hits $709,232.28 (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One DIMO token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $19.99 million and approximately $709,232.28 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 221,046,879.11736798 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.22800478 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $841,128.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

