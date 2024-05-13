Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of Docebo stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 210,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,800. Docebo has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $56.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 56.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.