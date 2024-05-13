Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Eight Capital

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $35.99. 268,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,363. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Docebo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Docebo by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

