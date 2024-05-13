Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 961,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NYSE:DOUG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 798,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.24.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
