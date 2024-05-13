Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,795 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Driven Brands worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,815 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,819,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,524,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

DRVN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 534,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

