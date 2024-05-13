DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 415.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in DTE Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 164,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 236,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,019. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

View Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.