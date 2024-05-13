DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.96. 221,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

