Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $65.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. purchased 69,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.65 per share, with a total value of $4,362,632.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,461,135 shares in the company, valued at $91,540,107.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 481.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.