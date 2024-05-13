Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TEAF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.