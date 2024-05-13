Element Fleet Management (EFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE:EFN opened at C$22.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.82. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFN. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

