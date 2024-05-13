Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $757.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,157. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $720.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $761.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.