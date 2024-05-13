Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Embecta has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $826.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Embecta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 481,426 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,333,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

