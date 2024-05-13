EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Up 142.7% in April

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the April 15th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EMCORE Stock Down 1.0 %

EMCORE stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

