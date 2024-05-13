Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EDN opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 155,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.