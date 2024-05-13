Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $798,987.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00052807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,856,099 coins and its circulating supply is 76,856,763 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

