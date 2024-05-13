Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $4.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 253.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 486,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,750. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $166.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,339 shares of company stock valued at $123,341. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

