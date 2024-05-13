Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 11.9% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.52. 1,380,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,818,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 106.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enovix by 73.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.