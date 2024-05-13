Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.71

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.71 and last traded at $112.39, with a volume of 65288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

