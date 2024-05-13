Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Envestnet Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ENV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 486,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

