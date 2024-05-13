Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,291 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,104. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

