Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 131,535 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 208,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.