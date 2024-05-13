Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 131,535 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 208,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.