Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.04. 169,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

