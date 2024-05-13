Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 4,289 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 716,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,552. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

