Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 92,237 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $42,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,725 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK remained flat at $94.02 during trading hours on Monday. 2,041,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,404. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

