Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $40.03. 191,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

