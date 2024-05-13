Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,988,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.07. 1,111,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,787. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

