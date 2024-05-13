Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.96% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $163,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 60,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,758,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.93. The company had a trading volume of 180,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,810. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

