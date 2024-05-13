Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ANET traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,607. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.64.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,410 shares of company stock valued at $90,940,754. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

