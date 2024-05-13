Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $503.55. 242,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.08 and its 200-day moving average is $515.21.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

