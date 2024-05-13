Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $154,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.44. 655,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,476. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

