Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $265.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 38.38% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $265,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

JVAL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $819 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

